Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Sailing: Nielsen finishes all-time best second at British Nationals

August 2, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

13-year-old Jaspar Nielsen sailed to all-time best second overall in the senior gold fleet at the 2019 Volvo Gill Optimist British and Open Championship held 27 July – 2 August at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

In qualifying rounds, Nielsen made gold fleet by placing Nielsen made gold fleet by placing 10th, 7th, 2nd, 4th, and third.

Over his eight final races, the optimist standout began the regatta with finishes of 8th, 51st, 23rd and ninth overall. After capsizing twice in round two, Nielsen would finish strong placing 3rd, 2nd, 6th and third overall in the final four races to secure his first international podium.

Most recently, Nielsen finished bronze fleet placing 156th overall at June’s World Optimist Sailing Championships Antigua.

Nielsen’s previous best was 70th overall in gold fleet out of 1000 sailors in April at the 37th Lake Garda Meeting, in Italy. Nielsen also won his first international race this year at Opti Spring Regatta in Port Zelande, Netherlands where he’d place 70th overall.

Cayman was also represented by Charlie Hunn (18th, Senior Silver Fleet), Ciara Murphy (48th, Junior Gold Fleet), Alex Charlton-Jones (1st, Junior Silver Fleet), William Murphy (10th, Regatta Racing), and Rory Murphy (30th, Regatta Racing).

View the results here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: