Sailing: Nielsen finishes all-time best second at British Nationals

13-year-old Jaspar Nielsen sailed to all-time best second overall in the senior gold fleet at the 2019 Volvo Gill Optimist British and Open Championship held 27 July – 2 August at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

In qualifying rounds, Nielsen made gold fleet by placing Nielsen made gold fleet by placing 10th, 7th, 2nd, 4th, and third.

Over his eight final races, the optimist standout began the regatta with finishes of 8th, 51st, 23rd and ninth overall. After capsizing twice in round two, Nielsen would finish strong placing 3rd, 2nd, 6th and third overall in the final four races to secure his first international podium.

Most recently, Nielsen finished bronze fleet placing 156th overall at June’s World Optimist Sailing Championships Antigua.

Nielsen’s previous best was 70th overall in gold fleet out of 1000 sailors in April at the 37th Lake Garda Meeting, in Italy. Nielsen also won his first international race this year at Opti Spring Regatta in Port Zelande, Netherlands where he’d place 70th overall.

Cayman was also represented by Charlie Hunn (18th, Senior Silver Fleet), Ciara Murphy (48th, Junior Gold Fleet), Alex Charlton-Jones (1st, Junior Silver Fleet), William Murphy (10th, Regatta Racing), and Rory Murphy (30th, Regatta Racing).

View the results here.

