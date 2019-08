The Cayman Islands will play host to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls Under-14 Challenge Series held 5-9 August at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Cayman will open the tournament verrus Barbados Monday (5 August, 7 p.m.), followed by Curacao Wednesday (7 August, 7 p.m.) with their final game versus St. Lucia Friday (9 August, 7 p.m.)

Here is a look at the entire schedule for the CFU Girls Under-15 Challenge Series:

5 August

5 p.m. St. Lucia v Curacao

7 p.m. Cayman v Barbados

7 August

5 p.m. Barbados v St. Lucia

7 p.m. Cayman v Curacao

9 August

5 p.m.Curacao v Barbados

7 p.m. Cayman v St. Lucia

5-9 August: Truman Bodden Sports Complex

Roster:

Alexia Bromfield

Ashlyn Evans

Clara Bryne

Eva Bothwell

Evie Nicholson

Gileen Macdonald

Illiana Romero

Isabella Romero

Isla McLaughlin

Kalie Ebanks

Kayla Bradley

Nassaria Whittaker

Raeanne Stewart

Rio Windsor

Sofia Watler

Sophia Williams

Stoyanna Stewart

Zahra Powell

