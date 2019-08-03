Football: Under-15s take on CONCACAF Championships

The Cayman Islands National Boys Under-15s are off to Bradenton, Florida for the CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships held at the IMG Academy 4-11 August.

Group in Division Two with Nicaragua, Bahamas and Guyana, the Cayman Islands will play three round robin games Monday (5 August v Bahamas) at 10 a.m. local time, Tuesday (6 August v Nicaragua, 8 a.m. local time) and Thursday (8 August v Guayan 10 a.m. local time).

The top two teams from each of five groups will advance to the playoff round which would begin Friday, 9 August.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, 11 August.

View the schedule here.

Roster

#1 Jacob McMillan

#2 Cameron Smith

#3 Nathan Ebanks-Campbell

#4 David Brooks

#5 Jynu Jacob

#6 Rashaad Powery

#7 Dylan Hernandez

#8 Akiel Bodden

#9 Jeremy Scott

#10 Shameer Seymour

#11 Daniel Rivers

#12 Breshawn Watson

#13 Gabriele Dell’Oglio

#14 Brandon Jackson

#15 Andrea Tognazzo

#16 Jaydon McField

#17 Justin Byles

#18 Charles Ebanks

Head Coach: Jovan Lindo

Ast. Head Coach: Garth Anderson

Goalkeeper Coach: Miguel Pitta

