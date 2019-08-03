Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Football: Under-15s take on CONCACAF Championships

August 2, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands National Boys Under-15s are off to Bradenton, Florida for the CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships held at the IMG Academy 4-11 August.

Group in Division Two with Nicaragua, Bahamas and Guyana, the Cayman Islands will play three round robin games Monday (5 August v Bahamas) at 10 a.m. local time, Tuesday (6 August v Nicaragua, 8 a.m. local time) and Thursday (8 August v Guayan 10 a.m. local time).

The top two teams from each of five groups will advance to the playoff round which would begin Friday, 9 August.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, 11 August.

View the schedule here.

Roster

#1 Jacob McMillan
#2 Cameron Smith
#3 Nathan Ebanks-Campbell
#4 David Brooks
#5 Jynu Jacob
#6 Rashaad Powery
#7 Dylan Hernandez
#8 Akiel Bodden
#9 Jeremy Scott
#10 Shameer Seymour
#11 Daniel Rivers
#12 Breshawn Watson
#13 Gabriele Dell’Oglio
#14 Brandon Jackson
#15 Andrea Tognazzo
#16 Jaydon McField
#17 Justin Byles
#18 Charles Ebanks

Head Coach: Jovan Lindo

Ast. Head Coach: Garth Anderson

Goalkeeper Coach: Miguel Pitta

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: