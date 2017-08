One of Jamaica’s most wanted men, who was arrested in Cayman on Friday made his initial court appearance today.

O’Brien Ellis appeared to face one count of illegal landing.

Clerk of courts officials say he’s expected to be arraigned in two weeks.

He has not yet given his plea. If he pleads guilty it is believed he will be sentenced and deported.

He was arrested Friday on suspicion of illegal landing and possession of marijuana.

