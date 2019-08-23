Injured security guard out of critical condition

The security guard injured in a violent attack on North Sound Road over the weekend continues to improve.

Police say he is no longer listed as critical, but he is not out of the woods yet.

The security guard remains in serious, but stable condition.

Police said the suspects behind the attack on him remain at large. No arrests have been made as yet.

The incident stems from an altercation when security officers kicked out four young men from a pool on Sunday (18 August) night at a property on North Sound Road.

Police said they believe one of the young men may have returned to the scene and hit the guard with a vehicle.

Investigations continue.

Read more in the RCIPS media statement:

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Sunday night, 18 August, officers responded to a report of an altercation at a business towards the east end of North Sound Road. A security guard had come upon four young males who were using a pool facility that was not open to the public at that time. The males were spoken to and eventually left the premises, however they returned sometime later with two other males and began throwing rocks at the security officers and other staff, striking some of them.

During the incident, one of the security officers was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle that had been on the compound. It is suspected that one of the males who had been throwing the rocks, was able to enter the vehicle and drive it, before fleeing with the other males and leaving the vehicle behind.

The man who was struck by the vehicle, along with another who was hit with a rock, were both transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. The man who was hit with the rock was subsequently discharged, while the man who was struck by the vehicle remains in hospital in critical condition.

The matter is currently under investigation and police are asking anyone with any information to come forward. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen the males at the location earlier in the afternoon/evening is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

