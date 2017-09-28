Workers packing bags after Pension Law changes

Come December this year law changes affecting pensions refunds will kick in and some ex-pat workers are already preparing to leave to access their pensions refund before the age of 65.

It’s a situation local businessman Robert Hamaty said cannot go unchecked as he braces for the departure of four of his most skilled workers who said they will be leaving the island.

“There are good people we are hoping something will be done to prevent it,” Mr. Hamaty said.

He said the reason for their leaving, new pension changes which will affect their ability to access their pensions in Cayman.

“Stop and think of the other big companies about how many people they are going to be losing, it could be devastating effects to the company to operate successfully,” Mr. Hamaty added.

The businessman said the changes are impacting only private sector workers and not public sector and he believes the Government is prioritising their own work permit holders.

Cayman 27 also spoke with expatriate security officer Cassius Murray who has been stationed at John Gray High School for 15 years and is well-known to the community.

Cayman 27 ‘s Mario Grey reports.

