3 Honda CRVs stolen over the weekend

A trio of Honda CRVs were stolen from George Town over the weekend.

The first is a 1998 eight silver CRV reported missing from Holmes Turn. It was last seen Saturday (18 November) around 9 p.m.

The second is a 2001 silver CRV. It was reported stolen from an Anthony Drive location and was last seen being driven by an unknown person around 1 p.m. Sunday (19 November) morning.

And the third is a purple 1996 CRV reported stolen from Walkers Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-4222 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

