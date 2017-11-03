C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Crime News

3 Honda CRVs stolen over the weekend

November 20, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A trio of Honda CRVs were stolen from George Town over the weekend.

The first is a 1998 eight silver CRV reported missing from Holmes Turn. It was last seen Saturday (18 November) around 9 p.m.

The second is a 2001 silver CRV. It was reported stolen from an Anthony Drive location and was last seen being driven by an unknown person around 1 p.m. Sunday (19 November) morning.

And the third is a purple 1996 CRV reported stolen from Walkers Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-4222 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: