C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Business Culture News Politics

Opposition Leader looks to 1990’s for pension/health care fix

November 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller agrees with Premier Alden McLaughlin’s assertion that pensions and health care are failing Cayman. Mr. Miller said to find the fix to these issues, one can look no further than 1992.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 said an idea he first championed in the early 90’s could be the fix for pension and health care schemes Premier Alden McLaughlin criticized last week in finance committee as failing Cayman.

“In 1992 I passed single payer pension plan, at great opposition of the Chamber of Commerce,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said that legislation was quickly repealed by the National Team government.

“The plan that I passed in 1992, simply gave you like a us social security number when you got 18, don’t care who you work for, that was the number that was paid into your pension plan. You could track it personally, using the same plan for your whole life,” said Mr. Miller.

He said his health insurance plan, also passed in 1992, met the same fate.

“When we did the health insurance in 1992 the plan was that your health insurance would become a retirement benefit, if you were retiring from a private sector company, part of your retirement would be that you would stay in the plan, so that the young people would share the cost of your healthcare,” said Mr. Miller.

He said that’s in great contrast to the problems seen today.

“What is happening now is that the private sector doesn’t insure you once you get to 60 or 65, so you have to become a ward of the government,” he said.

He told Cayman 27 going forward, there must be a defined benefit.

“You should know what your getting,” he said.

Mr. Miller said his opposition team plans to continue its focus on health care and pensions issues in the new year.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: