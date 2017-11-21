New Lanes open on Linford Pearson highway

You may have noticed an ease in traffic over the last few days as new lanes have been opened on the Linford Pearson Highway. The new lanes came into service last week. National Roads Authority special project manager Mark Scotland says while the project is running behind schedule, the NRA is still on track to complete it within its budget. Mr. Scotland explains the delays “There were some delays due to getting the CUC poles relocated took a little bit longer than expected so those were the delays we incurred and now we are anticipating to finish the works somewhere around January of next year so that about a 4 or 5 month delay .”

He says the next phase of the Linford Pearson road works – running from Agnes road all the way to Bobby Thompson road is scheduled to take place in the 2018-19 budget cycle.

