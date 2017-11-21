C3 Pure Fibre
Police urge safer driving with multiple arrests happening over the weekend

November 20, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Police say it’s lucky no one lost their lives this weekend after multiple crashes and driving related arrests were made.

Calling the behavior irresponsible the RCIPS arrested 6 people on suspicion on DUI, 2 arrests for driving while disqualified. 1 for dangerous driving, 1 for leaving the scene of an accident and 1 for possession of ganja.

Head of the Traffic Management Unit, Inspector Ian Yearwood stressed the importance of safer driving as driving intoxicated is detrimental to everyone on the road.

Police wish to remind the public that driving while drunk will result in the loss of your license for a minimum of one year.

 

