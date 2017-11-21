C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Crime News

Man arrested outside WBR bar on suspicion of cocaine, ganja offences

November 20, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 39-year-old George Town man remains in police custody after he was arrested near a West Bay Road bar Sunday night (19 November) on suspicion of dealing cocaine.

Police say around 11 p.m., officers responded to an altercation near Public Beach on West Bay Road, where a man was causing a disturbance at a liquor-licensed premises.

Police discovered several small packets of what they believe is cocaine inside the vehicle he was travelling in. They say they also found a package of ganja.

He’s in custody on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent, possession of ganja with intent and other drug-related offences.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: