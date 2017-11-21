Man arrested outside WBR bar on suspicion of cocaine, ganja offences

A 39-year-old George Town man remains in police custody after he was arrested near a West Bay Road bar Sunday night (19 November) on suspicion of dealing cocaine.

Police say around 11 p.m., officers responded to an altercation near Public Beach on West Bay Road, where a man was causing a disturbance at a liquor-licensed premises.

Police discovered several small packets of what they believe is cocaine inside the vehicle he was travelling in. They say they also found a package of ganja.

He’s in custody on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent, possession of ganja with intent and other drug-related offences.

