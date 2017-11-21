C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Crime News

Man charged in burglary where knife was pulled

November 20, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 30-year-old George Town man was charged Monday (20 November) in relation to a late-October burglary involving a knife.

Andy Myles was arrested Friday (17 November) and today charged with aggravated burglary and common assault.

He was set to appear in court this morning.

Police say Mr. Myles man was involved with a 27 October burglary in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town, where the occupant discovered the burglary in progress and the suspect produced a knife before fleeing.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: