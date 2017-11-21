Man charged in burglary where knife was pulled

A 30-year-old George Town man was charged Monday (20 November) in relation to a late-October burglary involving a knife.

Andy Myles was arrested Friday (17 November) and today charged with aggravated burglary and common assault.

He was set to appear in court this morning.

Police say Mr. Myles man was involved with a 27 October burglary in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town, where the occupant discovered the burglary in progress and the suspect produced a knife before fleeing.

