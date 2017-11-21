C3 Pure Fibre
Customs officer charged in cocaine case

November 20, 2017
Kevin Morales
A customs officer appears in court on drug charges five months after he was arrested along with four others on suspicion of importing cocaine.

32-year-old Bodden Town resident David Lobo made his initial appearance Monday (20 November). 

He’s charged with being concerned in the importation of cocaine and conspiring to import controlled drugs into Cayman.

Mr. Lobo was arrested in June with two Venezuelan men, a Colombian man and a 39-year-old West Bay woman after police and customs officers raided a George Town apartment and found nearly four pounds of cocaine.

The Venezuelan and Colombian men appeared in court in June. 

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirms Mr. Lobo remains on required leave. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

