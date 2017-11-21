Customs officer charged in cocaine case

A customs officer appears in court on drug charges five months after he was arrested along with four others on suspicion of importing cocaine.

32-year-old Bodden Town resident David Lobo made his initial appearance Monday (20 November).

He’s charged with being concerned in the importation of cocaine and conspiring to import controlled drugs into Cayman.

Mr. Lobo was arrested in June with two Venezuelan men, a Colombian man and a 39-year-old West Bay woman after police and customs officers raided a George Town apartment and found nearly four pounds of cocaine.

The Venezuelan and Colombian men appeared in court in June.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford confirms Mr. Lobo remains on required leave.

