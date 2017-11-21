Trial for the Fete Nightclub shooting begins

The trial begins for Malik Mothen, Tashika Mothen, Daniella Tibbetts, Kashwayne Hewitt and Leshawn Forrester.

The five appearing before Honorable Justice Roger Chapple and a jury of 7 who will decide if they are guilty of charges stemming from a shooting and assault in February outside Fete Nightclub.

The defendants face different charges in the case, 8 in total.

Including one of threats to kill, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two counts assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm.

The court heard from Crown Prosecutor Patrick Moran, who laid the blueprint for what the office of the Director of Public Prosecution says happened that night.

Mr. Moran told the court Tashika Mothen blamed Daniel Bennett for an incident in March 2015, where she was shot.

The prosecution says she confronted Mr. Bennett outside of the nightclub while her husband Malik Mothen went to the car park.

Mr. Mothen later returned to the scene with what witness Carlney Campbell described as a black pistol.

CCTV footage shows Mr. Mothen walking back with an item which prosecution suggests was a Colt 45 semi-automatic pistol.

Which was later discovered in the home of Daniella Tibbetts who was also present the night of the incident.

The prosecution says Mr. Mothen went on to pistol whip Mr. Bennett then shot at him but Mr. Bennet escaped unscathed.

His cousin Carlney Campbell was not so fortunate. He was pistol whipped and knocked to the ground then shot by Kashwayne Hewitt according to prosecution.

Due to the angle of the CCTV camera only a glimpse of the altercation was caught.

Mr. Moran said the suspects posted photos on social media of that night. Police got descriptions from the victims and were able to pull some CCTV footage, all of which he says helps identify the suspects by their clothing.

The jury was then shown via video link the several cameras in the area and what areas they would and would not be able to properly capture.

