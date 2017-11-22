Inmates will be learning a new trade that will help them once they return into society. Kevin Morales caught up with Hand Made With Love owner Supriya Bodden to explain more.
-
Share This!
Big Story: Inmates learning tanning and leather works
November 21, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Business • Culture • News • Politics
High Rock Landing next chapter in Health City growth story
November 21, 2017
News
Calls for more capital projects for the eastern districts
November 21, 2017
Crime • News
13th ACC arrest
November 21, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.