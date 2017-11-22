C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

Big Story: Inmates learning tanning and leather works

November 21, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Inmates will be learning a new trade that will help them once they return into society. Kevin Morales caught up with Hand Made With Love owner Supriya Bodden to explain more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: