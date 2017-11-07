7th annual singing Christmas tree returns

As people are getting their christmas tree’s ready to decorate with oranments and lights, one church is filling theirs with singers.

The seventh annual singing Christmas tree takes place this weekend at the First Assembly of God Church in George Town, spreading the Christmas cheer to all in attendence with songs, dance and musical compositions.

“And what we do is we take the biblical narritive, but at the same time we enhance it with song, with music, with drama and the audience always looks forward to that, I mean it’s almost like a broadway type production,” said Rev. Torrance Bobb, First Assembly of God.

The singing Christmas tree is this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday, starting at 6:30pm.

The event will also be streamed live on Cayman 27.

