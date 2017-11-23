C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

Basketball: Bearcats win inaugural Cayman Classic

November 23, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The inaugural Cayman Islands Classic came to end with the NCAA’s 12th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats defeating the Wyoming Cowboys 78-53. Tournament MVP Gary Clark scored 17 points while pulling down 6 rebounds. Over three days, Clark finished the tournament with 49 points, 28 boards and 7 assists. Cincinnati held Wyoming to just 15 field goals for the game. Clark said it was a total team effort on both sides of the court.

“You just have to really pay attention to the scout, and stick to the plan, and our guys stuck to the plan early and kept them out of their rhythm.”

Senior forward Kyle Washington said the team set the expectations high prior to the tournament.

“We don’t underestimate any competition, we had our mindset on winning it. We just want to keep on going.”

Head Coach Mick Cronin said Clark was dominant.

“We had Gary who was an All-American. I was watching him coming into his own in front of your eyes. Hopefully he keeps that look in his eyes.”

Clark added the experience at the tournament was positive.

“It was amazing, this weather coming from Cincinnati. The people were amazing, and made us feel very comfortable. It was just fun to be out here, we hope Coach tries to come back next year and each year.”

Cincinnati improved to 6-0 with the win, while the loss was Wyoming’s first of the season, bringing their record to 4-1.

Here’s a look at all the scores from day three at the Cayman Classic:

7th/8th place game 
Iowa 95
UAB 85
Jordan Bohanon – UI
30 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
 
5th/6th place game 
South Dakota State 94
Buffalo 80
Mike Daum – SDSU
34 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK
 
3rd/4th place game 
Louisiana 82
Richmond 76
Frank Bartley – ULL
24 PTS, 6 STL, 4 AST

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: