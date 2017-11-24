UPDATE: All clear given at Red Cross

Earlier tonight (23 November) emergency crews responded to a report of suspected fire at the Cayman Islands Red Cross, according to a CIFS statement issued a short while ago.

Fire Chief David Hails, through the statement sent to Cayman 27, said crews responded to the scene after a smell of smoke was reported.

“Once on site, officers entered the premises in breathing apparatus to carry out a thorough check, and declared the building safe,” Chief Hails said.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was on scene earlier this evening and initially reported crews were responding to a gas leak inside the building.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance were on scene. Firefighters could be seen with cylinders that appeared to be similar to air tanks.

Cayman 27 will have the full story tomorrow (24 November) in our 6pm newscast, do tune it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

