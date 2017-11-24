The future awaits at the National Gallery’s Infinity Ball

The Future is Awaiting at The Infinity Ball!

The National Gallery’s Public Engagement Manager Kaitlyn Elphinstone joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales for more details on the upcoming fundraiser.

From the National Gallery’s Infinity Ball information page:

This year’s highly anticipated 20th Anniversary celebration at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) sets out to commemorate the institution’s past while embracing the future. The event takes place Friday, 1 December 2017 from 6:30 PM until the early hours. The NGCI Sculpture Gardens and Lower Exhibition Hall will be transformed into a futuristic backdrop, where guests will be invited to engage with the theme and décor by wearing “futuristic inspired” black tie to the event. The evening will include special presentations, live performances, futuristic cocktails, and dancing under the stars until the early hours.

“Prepare to be enthralled by the sights, sounds and sensations of a fashion forward event that brings people together and celebrates creativity,” explains NGCI Events Coordinator Alyssa Manderson. “We’re excited to share the Gallery’s successes and celebrate the museum’s future within our community.” Tickets include a reception with a specialty welcome cocktail and canapés, a three-course fine dining experience with a vegetarian option, complimentary red and white wine throughout dinner, live music and entertainment, bottle service upon request, a champion bartender creating futuristic cocktails throughout the evening, a lively after-party and a few surprises!

For attire inspiration, National Gallery staff and volunteers have collaborated to create a mood board of futuristic runway-ready looks for everyone. Click here to view.

The Future is for Certain

For two decades the National Gallery has offered an enriching, inclusive environment that is committed to collecting and exhibiting works of art and providing innovative and creative educational programmes. Each month the National Gallery hosts over 60 educational and outreach programmes and events as well as ongoing educational lectures, screenings and temporary exhibitions. The facility is also home to an exhibition of the Permanent Art Collection of the Cayman Islands. These programmes aim to capture every age group in our community, from the youngest pre-schoolers to senior citizens, and combine arts education with enriching creative experiences that foster innovation, help build self-esteem and strengthen social ties.

NGCI has carried out this mission for twenty years, the last five years of which have been housed in the NGCI’s purpose-built facility, the first of its kind in the Anglophone Caribbean. Since this move the organization has grown from strength to strength having:

• Welcomed over 100,000 visits to our facility

• Hosted over 6,000 school students on tours

• Held over 2,700 education and outreach classes

• Mounted over 50 exhibitions

• Increased the Permanent Art Collection by 100%

• Held 20 fundraising events or projects

• Awarded 6 undergraduate scholarships; 12 paid internships via our Creative Careers programme

• Been the recipient of a Top Employer Award for 4 years

“By purchasing a ticket to the National Gallery’s Infinity Ball, you are investing in the institution’s future as this year we are celebrating twenty wonderful years and looking ahead to the next few decades. Funds directly support creative programming for youth as well as free admission to all NGCI exhibition, making the visual arts accessible to everyone. We hope you can join us for what it shaping up to be a fabulous celebration of the arts.” says NGCI Director Natalie Urquhart.

Ticket Details

• Individual Ticket CI $195

• Pack of Ten Tickets CI $1,900

• Premium Table CI $3,000

Premium Table Includes:

o Professional Group Photo

o Two Bottles of Champagne

o Recognition in Gala program and website

o Prime Table Positioning

Ticket sales are open until 22 November 2017. Reservations will only be completed once full payment has been received. Due increased demand, NGCI will not be able to hold tickets/tables without payment. Due to multiple terrains in the Sculpture Gardens, please choose your footwear accordingly.

For more information and to book tickets email events@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

