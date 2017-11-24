C3 Pure Fibre
Business Environment News

Red Cross ends Hurricane Irma, Maria appeal: Collection stops 30 November

November 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Islands Red Cross is wrapping up its Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria appeal for donations to be sent to hurricane-ravaged islands.
Red Cross director Jondo Obi said they are grateful for all the generous donations made thus far and they are giving would-be donors until the end of the month to make their final contributions.
“November 30th will be the end of the appeal so if there is money out there I am urging members of the public to please make sure the money in, not just to make sure we have a big pot and we are representing Cayman, but the exciting news about the match. So every dollar everyone gives that automatically becomes two dollars and that is really exciting news,” Ms. Obi said. She said so far donations have hit the $120, 000 mark and they are aiming to make it to $200,000 the end of the appeal.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

