BREAKING NEWS: 2 missing at sea may be found: Reports say both found near Honduras

November 29, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Two boaters missing at sea for more than a month may have been found, according to a source who reached out to Cayman 27.
Fishermen located a Thomas Owen Robert Bush on a drifting vessel off the coast of Honduras.
A police spokesperson says the RCIPS has received the same information, but are not in a position to confirm it at this time.
Police are currently making efforts to speak with the Honduran authorities for more information.
A member of Mr. Bush’s family said relatives are aware of the report.
The health of the two men remains unknown.
Police say Mr. Bush and another man, who has not yet been identified, left Cayman on a 28-foot canoe on 25 October.
They have not been heard from since.
We’ll keep you up to date with this developing story as more details become available.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

