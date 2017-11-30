RBC Spelling Bee 20th Anniversary

Students from Cayman International school, Bodden Town primary, Spott Bay primary in Cayman Brac and many other schools waged a war of words on Wednesday all in the aim of becoming the spelling champion. The students tackled spelling words way out of the average 11 year old’s vocabulary. Parents, teachers, Ministry Officials and supporters cheered the students on at the Red Bay Church of God where they marked the twentieth anniversary spelling bee competition, which Red bay RBC branch manager and competition coordinator Mitzie Bailey says serves a greater purpose. She said “It enhances our entire island, it puts our children, equal with their peers across the world.”

Education Councilor Barbara Conolly says competitions like these should be expanded. She said “The more kids we get involved, it builds there skills, their self confidence it’s something all of our kids should strive ro get to this point where they can compete amongst their peers.”

On Thursday the spelling bee will be buzzing at the Red Bay Church of God for students over 11 and it is sponsored by the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

