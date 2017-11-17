C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 16-17 November

November 16, 2017
Joe Avary
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving towards the south.
 
 
 
 

  • Thu

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers

    WINDS

    North to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeasterly at 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

  • Sat

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers

    87°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers

    WINDS

    Northeasterly at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sun

    Mainly fair skies with less than 20% chance of showers

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with less than 20% chance of showers

    WINDS

    North to northeast 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Mon

    Mainly fair skies with less than 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

