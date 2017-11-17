Cayman Islands weather forecast: 16-17 November

|
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving towards the south.
|
|
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Cayman area moving towards the south.
|
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.