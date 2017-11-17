C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now: CIIPA partners with AICPA to host inaugural summit

November 17, 2017
Paul Lankford
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Vanessa Hansen, Head of Operations & Communications with CIIPA to tell us more about CIIPA partnering with AICPA to host inaugural summit.

