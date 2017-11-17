Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Vanessa Hansen, Head of Operations & Communications with CIIPA to tell us more about CIIPA partnering with AICPA to host inaugural summit.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: CIIPA partners with AICPA to host inaugural summit
November 17, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Mainstream
November 13, 2017
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Medical Tourism in the Cayman Islands
November 9, 2017
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Recruiting Persons to Serve & Protect
November 8, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.