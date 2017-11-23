GT man facing gun, ganja charges heads to court

A 25-year-old George Town man is expected to appear in court tomorrow (23 November) charged with gun and drug-related offences.

The offences stem from an incident last week at the Walker’s Road Rubis gas station.

According to the RCIPS the man was the driver of a car that was stopped by police after a report of property being damaged there. The man reportedly fled as police arrived, leaving the vehicle and occupants, a 23-year-old George Town man and 36-year-old George Town female, behind.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded magazine and handgun.

The man is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

