GT man facing gun, ganja charges heads to court

November 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 25-year-old George Town man is expected to appear in court tomorrow (23 November) charged with gun and drug-related offences.
The offences stem from an incident last week at the Walker’s Road Rubis gas station.
According to the RCIPS the man was the driver of a car that was stopped by police after a report of property being damaged there. The man reportedly fled as police arrived, leaving the vehicle and occupants, a 23-year-old George Town man and 36-year-old George Town female, behind.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded magazine and handgun.
The man is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

