Lavis resigns, Greaves tipped for interim replacement

After four years on the job Prisons Director Neil Lavis is a calling it a day. A Government Information Services statement issued late this evening (22 November) confirmed the resignation. The Prisons boss handed in his resignation letter on Monday (20 November) after having recently renewed his contract. Mr Lavis is expected to leave before year’s end.

Mr. Lavis declined to comment on his resignation. Mr Lavis is credited with pushing programmes aimed at not only rehabilitating inmates, but upskilling them for the workforce once they leave the prison walls. A prison official told Cayman 27 deputy Director Daniel Greaves has been tipped as an Mr. Lavis’s interim replacement until a full-time Prison Director is recruited.

