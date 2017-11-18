Lowest retail gas prices in Cayman (17 November)

If you’re looking to fill up the tank this weekend, look no further to find out where you can get the best bang for your buck.

OfReg once again has produced its weekly retail gas price list and Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales breaks down where you can find the lowest gas prices in Cayman. Prices are by imperial gallon and are an average of the week ending 17 November.

The lowest prices include Refuel’s ethanol blend ($4.05), Jose’s ($4.22), Peanuts ($4.24), Four Winds Esso ($4.26) and BarCam ($4.30).

Here’s a full list of retail gas prices in Cayman.

