McLean pushes Immigration reform

November 17, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
East End MLA Arden McLean calls for changes to the Immigration Law to expand the powers of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board to deal with Right to be Caymanian applications that currently require Cabinet approval.
Mr. McLean raised the issue last night (16 November) in LA. He was speaking on three Cabinet status grants brought before the house for approval among them was resident Angelyn Carbajal-Zayas.
She was born in Cayman and her children are Caymanian by birth, but she did not have Caymanian status. The MLA said there are many like her in need of regularising, but Cabinet is only allowed to four Right to be Caymanian grants per year.
“The Cabinet will be working forever. Every year we would be down here with four and it will take forever for us to get through with this. So I believe the answer would be for us to turn towards making some amendment to the Immigration Law even if we put in a sunset clause,” Mr. McLean said.
Premier and Immigration Minister Alden McLaughlin said immigration reform will address the concerns raised by Mr McLean last night. Mrs Carbajal-Zayas, Turkish businessman Ergun Berksoy and retired teacher Christopher Bounds were all granted Right to be Caymanian.

