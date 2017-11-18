C3 Pure Fibre
Police laud long sentence for burglar

November 17, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police laud the sentence for John Schirn, a 29-year-old George Town man who was found guilty of burglary in a case stemming from August. That’s when police say he was one of two men who was breaking into a West Bay Road condo complex.

Officers arrested him on the beach after he tried to flee.

Mr. Schirn was sentenced to just less than three years for the incident. 
Police say the building involved was part residential and an occupant was sleeping inside when the burglary occurred.

Police say they are working hard to reduce burglaries and this long sentence helps.

Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

