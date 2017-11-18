No-straw November takes aim at plastic pollution

The month of November means many things to many people, and for those fighting the growing scourge of ocean plastics, the month is about – let’s just say “not sucking.”

It’s no-straw November, and environmental advocates around the world and here in Cayman are taking aim at a major offender: the single-use plastic straw.

“We ask that everybody could say ‘no straw’ when you go to a bar or a restaurant, just refuse a straw and say ‘no straw please’ and maybe even chat to the bar staff and tell them that plastic straws are creating havoc in the marine world,” said Claire Hughes of Plastic-Free Cayman.

In the last several months, many local bars and restaurants have moved away from plastic straws in favor of alternatives. Plastic-Free Cayman’s next clean up is slated for 2 December at George Town Yacht Club.

