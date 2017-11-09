Police identify drowned US visitor as Colorado doctor-Rodney Lamb

Police have released the identity of the 64-year-old man who died over the weekend in a water-related incident. He is Dr. Rodney Lamont Lamb of Colorado.

The US visitor was one of two men pulled from the waters off Cemetery Beach in West Bay on Saturday (4 November.)

Police shared Dr. Lamb’s identity, but they did not share the identity of the 57-year-old man who was swimming with Dr. Lamb when the incident happened in the waters off the West Bay Road, West Bay beach.

Today (8 November) Cayman 27 caught up with the four firefighters who helped rescue the men. The two officers who jumped into the water to save the men, say their training kicked in when they got a call for help.

“So I’m going to do the best I can to save a person’s life, so I put my 100% out there when I’m doing it,” said Fire Officer, Jonathan McLaughlin.

Firefighters Jonathan McLaughlin and Jason Parchment ran from the West Bay Fire Station to Cemetery Beach, where they swam out to save two men having difficulties in the water on Saturday.

“We heard the two ladies hollering, screaming, when we got down to the beach, we looked out to the water and we saw a gentlemen in a red shirt , I just threw my overalls off, put my shoes off and I just jumped right in in my boxers and shirt and started swimming,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

They said after swimming over 25ft from the shoreline, they had to battle against a strong current coming back in with two lives in their arms.

“Nobody can fight a current, we all know that, but once we’re free we just proceeded to start flipping, flipping, flipping until we made our way to shore,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Brian Walter, acting Sub Officer for the West Bay Fire Station commends the bravery of his officers.

“The guys didn’t hesitate because these two victims needed to be rescued and this was the only way for us to do it,” said acting Sub Officer Watler.

The two men were transported to the Cayman Islands hospital, where 64-year-old Dr. Lamb, a visitor from Colorado, was pronounced dead.

“It’s a sad thing what happened, everyone is sad about it but we as firefighters have a job to do, we do our job, we do the best we can, person died, we’re sad about that, nothing more we can do about it,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Coming out of this latest incident Mr. Watler recommends the posting of signs around beaches, like Cemetery Beach, warning tourists about the characteristics of the surf in there.

Dr. Lamb was an Obstetrician, according to his obituary. He has three children and seven grandchildren. One of his patients said he delivered her son just eight weeks ago and described him as a wonderful and kind man. His funeral is planned for this Saturday in Colorado.

