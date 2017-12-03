Three Cuban migrants are now in Immigration custody after their makeshift vessel crashed on Cayman Brac yesterday (4 December.) According to an Immigration statement this afternoon (5 December) the three male migrants suffered minor injuries, but their vessel was a complete loss the group is currently in Immigration custody in Cayman Brac and awaiting transfer to Grand Cayman. At present there are 26 Cuban migrants in Immigration custody at the Immigration Detention Centre.
3 Cuban migrants land in Brac
December 5, 2017
1 Min Read
