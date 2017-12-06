Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

Liquor licenses postponed, board seeks law change

December 5, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

All applications seeking to sell liquor on Sunday have been postponed, this as the Liquor Licensing board tries to get clarity on the law and changes to sell alcohol on Sunday.

Robert Hamaty, CEO of Tortuga, said since Peanuts Gas Station was granted a packaged liquor license, which allows selling alcohol on Sundays, other retail stores, such as his, want the same license for their business to keep the industry equal.

“I told the board, I don’t want anything to sell on Sunday and I don’t want a retail license but a level playing field has to be established because what they’ve done is created a monopoly for Peanuts,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Cayman 27 reached out to the chairman of the liquor licensing board Mr. Noel Williams, but up to newstime, no response was received.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: