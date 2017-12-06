Bulk waste causing concern for residents

It is December, the month when the Department of Environmental Health conducts their island-wide bulk clean up, but the DEH says no pickup schedule confirmed as of yet.

You may have seen large piles of trash on the side of the road along your commute and some residents that a mess needs action. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

The piles of garbage, Mr. Levy said, should be delivered to the dump throughout the year instead of waiting until December for government to pick it as it creates an eyesore.

“Well you could get rid of this bad practice and have a system that you don’t have to litter in front of your house at all,” said Bodden Town Resident, Emile S. Levy.

Bodden town resident Emile Levy says it seems the days of a clean island are a thing of the past.

“At one time this island was the cleanest place on planet earth, why are we nastying it up with a system that keeps failing,” said Mr. Levy.

“Garbage and the mattress and the zinc and the board,” said Omar Brown, as he passed a mound of garbage during his commute.

Omar Brown said the piles of garbage like this makes not only Cayman look bad, but residents too.

“Well in my opinion, it does not look appropriate to me,” said Mr. Brown.

Prospect Community Council Leader, Sabrina Turner said she has not heard much about the bulk waste collection and would like to see some action before it’s too late.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened last year where Christmas Day, where people were coming to other family member’s houses and the bulk waste was still at the entrance,” said Mrs. Turner.

For Mr. Levy, he said programmes similar to the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) project should be created year-round to help both people seeking jobs and keep the environment clean.

“We need to become more wise Cayman Islands people, why should we litter when we have one of the best environmental systems supposedly in the Caribbean,” said Mr. Levy.

The Department of Environmental Health said a schedule for the bulk waste will be released shortly, the DEH did not respond to our queries by airtime on how soon this will be done.

