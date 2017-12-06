Flow – Double Data Christmas
Tashika Mothen returns to the witness stand for a 3rd day, she maintains her innocence

December 5, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Fete trial is now in its third week with defendant Tashika Mothen taking the witness stand for the third day.

Prosecutor Patrick Moran played CCTV footage at today’s proceedings in grand court.

However, Mrs. Mothen failed to identify anyone in the video.

She claims that she and her friend were focused on taking selfies and as a result did not notice any dispute taking place nearby outside of the nightclub on February 4th.

As Mr. Moran continued Mrs. Mothen became more agitated on the stand, insisting she was not involved and knew nothing.

Mr. Moran retorted, “It sounds like you weren’t paying attention to any moment.”

The trial continues tomorrow (6 December.)

 

 

