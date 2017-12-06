Flow – Double Data Christmas
Internal Audit requested to probe escalation in DEH overtime

December 5, 2017
The Ministry of Health told Cayman 27 several months of escalating overtime at the Department of Environmental health has prompted an internal audit.

Cayman 27 reached out to the ministry after receiving an anonymous tip regarding a possible investigation at DEH. Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn responded to our queries, confirming the internal audit but stressing that DEH director Roydell Carter has not been suspended, and that no DEH funds are unaccounted for.

“We can confirm there has been an escalation of overtime at the DEH over the last 18 months. The ministry has asked for internal audit to look at the situation,” said Ms. Ahearn.

We reported last month that the DEH was cracking down on overtime in an attempt to ride out the last few weeks of the 2017 budget year.

 

