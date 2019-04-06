Tomlinson Furniture
After scathing statement: HRC under fire, Bush calls for apology, removal

April 5, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A call from the Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush for the removal of James Austin Smith from the Human Rights Commission.
Friday (5 April) the House Speaker urged H.E. Governor Martyn Roper to take immediate action on the HRC chairman.
It follows an HRC statement on Thursday (4 April.)
That statement blasted government for its decision to appeal the Chief Justice’s re-writing of the Marriage Law to allow same-sex couples to marry here.
The HRC said the appeal is “unarguable” and a waste of public funds.
The statement also took issue with some of the contributions made by MLAs during a debate on the issue in the Legislative Assembly.
Speaker Bush said as an atheist Mr. Austin Smith should not sit as chairman.
He adds an unconditional apology from Mr. Austin Smith is warranted and he urged swift action from the Governor on the matter.
Mr. Bush prayed that the “Governor would immediately remove him (Mr. Austin Smith) because it is, as far as I am concerned, one of the greatest conflicts in him being there and there are many young lawyers, many capable ministers,” said Mr. Bush.
Speaker Bush deemed the HRC statement “reckless,” an “insult” to the legislature and one meant to demean Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.
We reached out to the Commission Chairman for comment, he declined.

