Taste of Cayman 2019: Foodies, fun and Freddie unite

April 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Foodies and music lovers alike united over the weekend for the 31st annual Taste of Cayman food festival.
Attendees feasted on the musical styles of Canadian tribute band Simply Queen at the event on Camana Bay’s festival green.
They said the cuisine – and the cultural experience – couldn’t help but give them the ‘feels’
“I love the Taste of Cayman. This is my third time coming here. It’s got good vibes, good food, good drink, good entertainment,” said attendee Michelle Foxon.
Local entertainers Beneil Miller and the Fyah Squad band, the Neverines, and DJ RKM “thrilled” those in attendance.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

