Boeing Max 8 grounding: Cayman Airways seeking $$

Cayman Airways takes steps to recoup losses from the grounding of its two Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell shared this as he responded to questions from Opposition MLAs on Friday (5 April) in the LA.

He said the national flag carrier has kept disruptions to passengers to a minimum as it continues with the grounding of its fleet.

“It is actively pursuing all available means of financial compensation for this situation including that of lost revenue and incurred costs. At this time the duration of the Max grounding is unknown accordingly Cayman Airways continues to evaluate all long term options regarding its fleet,” said Deputy Premier Kirkconnell.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders and Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo raised the issue of replacing the Max 8’s.

Minister Kirkconnell said it is premature to commence any replacements.

