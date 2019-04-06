Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Crime News

Brac hit and run death: Suspect held, more arrests to be made

April 5, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

One man is arrested after a Cayman Brac resident died in a hit and run incident.
The 33-year-old man of Ivory Lane was detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He is now on police bail.
Cayman Brac resident Mitchell Marvin Ryan was killed last month.
He was found unresponsive on Watering Place Road, in the vicinity of La Esperanza Bar.
The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sergeant Ashton Ferguson said although a suspect has been detained the probe still remains active.

“We are still continuing investigations and there are possibilities there may be more arrests. I cannot say more specifics than that. But we are making great headway,” said Sgt. Ferguson.
Mr. Ryan was Cayman’s first road fatality of 2019.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: