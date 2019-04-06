Brac residents urge more police action on drunk driving, speeding

Cayman Brac residents flag drunk driving, speeding and high levels of alcohol abuse as some of the major issues they want the RCIPS to tackle.

The concerns were raised as Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and his team met with residents Thursday (4 April) night.

Commissioner Byrne said he will meet with his senior team to address all complaints raised.

“They tell us that there is a lot of dangerous things happening and if we do not address them we are going to lose lives here in Cayman. So the general understanding tonight is community partnership will succeed, that’s what we want, so I am looking forward to working with the community and to giving every support we can to our new Area Commander Inspector Bogle to do what it is he needs to deliver the service that is required here in Cayman Brac,” said Commissioner Byrne.

The Commissioner urged residents to continue to partner with Sister Islands area commander acting Inspector Kevin Bogle and his team.

