Colours Cayman takes same-sex marriage push to the LA steps

One group takes the same-sex marriage debate to the streets of George Town.

Local LGBTQ group Colours Cayman staged a peaceful demonstration on the steps of the Legislative Assembly on Sunday (7 April.)

Chanting “love is love” the group and its supporters made their way through George Town.

They also paused in front of the Court to celebrate the Chief Justice’s ruling legalising same-sex marriages.

They also expressed displeasure with the government’s appeal of that ruling by chanting in front of the LA.

“No matter what push back we get we will keep fighting for our rights, keep fighting for our visibility and representation, everything else that everyone else enjoys and takes advantage off or maybe takes for granted,” said Billie Bryan, President of Colours Cayman.

Caymanian supporter Chole Hawkins, pledged her support for those struggling with their sexual orientation, “We support their choice to tell their family who they are. We support their individuality, we support their uniqueness whatever they feel that is.

The protesters waved signs and gay pride flags as they made their way around central George Town.

