Gov’t challenge to same-sex ruling heads to court today

Government has filed its stay of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s same-sex marriage ruling.

The Attorney General heads to the Appeal Court today (9 April) to argue his case to block the judgment.

If granted, the Chief Justice’s ruling will be prevented from taking effect which means Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush’s planned wedding tomorrow (10 April) cannot take place.

The stay will be heard before Appeal Court President Hon. Sir John Goldring and Justices of Appeal Hon. Sir Richard Field and Hon. C. Dennis Morrison at 2:15 p.m.

The legal challenge has been filed by both the Attorney General and the Deputy Registrar of the Government Registry, noticeably absent from the appeal matter is H.E. the Governor.

Last week, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) made it clear the Governor would not be participating in the appeal.

The Government has taken issue with the Chief Justice rewriting the Marriage Law from the bench.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as information comes to hand.

