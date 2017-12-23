Beach access updates: Wharf obstacles removed, landscaper confirms error

Cayman 27’s reporting prompts action again, as we continue to spotlight blocked beach access rights of way across our islands. Here are some updates to some stories we brought you this week.

Let’s start out on Prospect Point Road, where a tip from a Cayman 27 viewer led us to a curious case of a so-called ‘disappearing’ beach access. That tipster told me the beach access sign initially came down in October, but they contacted Cayman 27 Monday after they noticed shrubs were planted across the path. One Palacades owner says it was not their intention to block the path, they said a landscaping error was to blame for the placement of the shrubs.

That explanation was met with skepticism, as evidenced by much of the social media reaction to the story. Friday, I can confirm from the landscaper that it was an honest mistake on their part. The shrubs at the entrance to the path have since been removed, but a small tree is still blocking the path. Cayman 27 asked the owner if they plan to instruct landscapers to remove the tree, which they said was planted some two years ago. The owner did not give a straight answer, however, they criticised our coverage as ‘sensationalising’ the issue.

“You just want to make us look like bad guys to get a story,” said the owner. “It’s really wrong. We have really improved the access.”

Now moving on to another beach access blockage, this one next to a popular George Town restaurant, the Wharf. Wednesday, our cameras caught tourists lining up single file to make their way down the path to the beach. The tables weren’t completely blocking the path, but tourists still rated the partial blockage a minor inconvenience.

When approached, staff from the Wharf admitted the restaurant was storing its tables in the beach access path while it prepared for a special event. By noon Thursday, the tables had been moved out of the path, and beach access had been restored.

And who could forget this ugly confrontation between neighbors on Boggy Sand Road? Our cameras caught it all on tape. Both parties involved in this private beach access brouhaha have agreed to settle their differences amicably. The gate that was removed, sparking the confrontation, is back in place at least for now.

