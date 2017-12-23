Sexual assault victim speaks up

One woman in Cayman wants to get the conversation started about the number of sexual assaults. On the heels of a Grand Court judge last week issuing the first sexual harm protection order Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks shares the story of a sexual assault victim who says she hopes to open discussion about sexual assaults in Cayman.

“I was sexually assaulted, passed out, unconscious and I had no say it what was taken from me.” as a woman who is telling her story to help others. It’s a story this woman shares in hopes of preventing others from going what she went through. She asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the incident. She said, ” When I found out the person who hurt me it felt like someone took every single intestine out of my body and left a hollow space.” She says she was sexually assaulted when she was 15-years-old, but didn’t find out what happened until a year later after another young girl was allegedly assaulted by the same person. She said, “It pains my hear to know that I could be friends with that person up to this day if that little girl didn’t get hurt.” She said the assault sent her into a tailspin. She said, ” like it was so hard to keep it in that I drank every day, even during the day at work I would be drunk and by the time I get home I cry my self to sleep.”

Keevon Douglas works in the music and entertainment industry and said he’s aware these types of incidents happen especially when alcohol is involved. He said, “The court system can only go as far or do as much as they can do but as a society, we need to do much more. We have to talk about the problem. We have to stand up and so something about the problem and if you are not doing that then you are part of the problem.” Mr. Douglas hopes as more women come forward like the woman we spoke to. It will continue to bring awareness to the issue of sex crimes. Police say in 2015 4 sexual assaults were reported to them, while two were reported last year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

