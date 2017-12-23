Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
MLA addresses bulk waste concerns

December 22, 2017
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders says he’s ready to foot the bill to clear up trash in his community, but it may not come to that.

Yesterday (21 December) waste was piled up at the top of Beach Bay Road. Today (22 December,) a yellow tape contains the trash, ready for it to be collected. Mr. Saunders was getting ready to execute his plan, until Environmental Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour assured him that the waste would be collected before Christmas.

“I still have my contractors ready to go, but one thing is clear from driving through the district is that there are still other issues that we need to do, we just can’t be looking at earth day as one day out of the year, I think this is something we need to start looking at quarterly,” said Mr. Saunders.

A press release from the Department of Environmental Health states that the agency is partnering with private companies to pick up outstanding bulk waste through the weekend. Members of the public are again reminded that the deadline to place waste at the roadside has passed and any additional waste will not be collected.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

