Breaking News: Crash on West Bay Road

Police are currently on the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a silver SUV along West Bay Road.

Cayman 27 understands the motorcyclist involved is seriously injured. Reports coming into our newsroom say the crash happened around 7.30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hemingway’s Restaurant. The road is blocked off at the moment and police are redirecting traffic in the area.

We will have more on this developing story as information comes to hand. Do check back for updates and tune in tomorrow (18 December) for our 6 p.m. newscast for full details.

