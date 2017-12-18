Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Breaking News: Crash on West Bay Road

December 17, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are currently on the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a silver SUV along West Bay Road.

Cayman 27 understands the motorcyclist involved is seriously injured. Reports coming into our newsroom say the crash happened around 7.30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hemingway’s Restaurant. The road is blocked off at the moment and police are redirecting traffic in the area.

We will have more on this developing story as information comes to hand. Do check back for updates and tune in tomorrow (18 December) for our 6 p.m. newscast for full details.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

