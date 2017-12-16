Water-related death in East End, US visitor drowns

A wave runner ride ended in tragedy in East End for a 59-year-old US visitor last afternoon (14 December.)

The man whose identity is yet to be released was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cayman Islands hospital.

According to the RCIPS the man was riding a wave runner off Austin Connolly Drive in East End when he experienced difficulties and fell off.

A man he was snorkeling with earlier brought him on-shore where CPR was administered by EMTs and fire officers around 2.30 pm.

The victim was unresponsive. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

He was Cayman’s eighth water-related fatality for 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

