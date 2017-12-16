Burglary spike hits home for Minister Seymour

Crime hits home for one government minister as he shared his attempted break-in story last night (14 December) at a community meeting on burglaries in Bodden Town. Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour says he has taken steps to secure his property after thieves tried to break into his home and residents should too. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was at the meeting, he has this report.

Cayman has seen a spike in burglaries, with 24 recorded in 13 days, the eastern districts and West Bay recording the highest, even government minister and MLA Dwayne Seymour was a victim.

“Robbers have come to my house, I went out and called locks and wheels, there is a little metal bar that you can actually put on your doors back and front doors and it’s really helpful because they can’t pick the lock,” said Minister Seymour.

Audience member James Lindo said he can relate to the minister’s experience, the difference in his case the burglars were successful.

“My greatest loss is the pictures of his wedding, I lost watches cameras but the greatest loss was the picture of my son,” said Mr. Lindo.

Mr. Lindo said he has made some investments on his home to give his family a more sense of security.

“Since last week we’ve, but in an alarm system, but those things are costly but just to safeguard ourselves from the thieves,” said Mr. Lindo.

Thursday night police reached out to the Bodden Town community to discuss their concerns and share tips on what residents can do to protect themselves, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne pointed out stolen items are often sold close to home.

“There is very valuable jewelry and other valuable items being sold door to door in the communities and some people are accepting them and that is a problem for the communities,” said Mr. Byrne.

Around a dozen people were on hand, they agreed police cannot be everywhere all the time, they say programs like neighborhood watches can also help in the fight against crime.

“We must be our brother’s keeper I think that is one of the things these people are able to come into the community, nobody knows who they are,” said Mr. Lindo.

Residents in breakers have already formed their own neighborhood watch.

According to police seven burglaries were reported in Bodden Town over the last two weeks.

The R.C.I.P.S is encouraging the community to document their valuables, so in the unfortunate event they are stolen, and subsequently recovered – they can easily be identified.

