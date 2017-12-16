New community policing plans announced

In the first quarter of next year, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says the R.C.I.P.S. will be rolling out its police community support officers.

At Thursday night’s (14 December) Bodden Town community meeting Mr. Bryne announced the plan to audience members. He says roles entail, canvasing the communities and logging any suspicious activities to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“They will be people that you will want working in your communities, eyes and ears, reporting to the police that will strengthen our cooperation and collaborative approach to dealing with a range of community-related issues which are not just boundaries but all the quality of life issues,” said Mr. Byrne

Mr. Bryne said this is part of governments plan to get communities to police their own areas

